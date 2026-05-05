660% dividend stock: Mahindra & Mahindra announces final dividend, check record date and other details

New Delhi:

The country's leading automobile company, Mahindra & Mahindra, has announced its quarterly results for the fourth quarter of the FY26. In an exchange filing, the automobile company said that its consolidated net profit increased 42 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,668 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 3,295 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Its consolidated revenue for the quarter grew 29 per cent on-year to Rs 54,982 crore from Rs 42,599 crore a year earlier.

Mahindra & Mahindra Dividend Amount

In recognition of the strong performance of the domestic automobile company, the company's board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 33 or 660 per cent per share of face value Rs 5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. However, it is subject to approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

Mahindra & Mahindra Dividend Record Date

According to the information shared, the company has fixed July 3, 3035, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action.

While the company has not fixed a date for the payment of the dividend, the firm informed exchanges that it will be paid after July 30, 2026.

Share Price Today

Mahindra & Mahindra shares were trading in the red in early trade. However, investors increased their buying in Mahindra shares after the financial results were released. The stock gained from there and ended the session at Rs 3,21.65, representing a gain of 3.41 per cent from the previous close of Rs 3,105.75 on the BSE. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,99,377.94 crore. During the day, it touched an intraday high of Rs 3,225.35.

Earlier, the company said it had recorded a 20-fold increase in patents granted, from 56 in FY16 to 1,334 in FY26. The company's cumulative patent applications stood at 2,728 as of March 2026.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)