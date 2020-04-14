Image Source : TWITTER/@MANUKUMARJAIN Xiaomi India MD welcomes PM Modi's decision to extend lockdown till May 3

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the lockdown to curb the menace of COVID-19 will be extended, Xiaomi India's Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain welcomed the decision on Twitter. The lockdown has been extended till May 3.

Jain took to the micro-blogging site and said: " Hon. PM @narendramodi ji announced #lockdownextension till 3rd May. 1. Keep elders safe Red heart 2. Follow social distancing House with garden 3. Improve immunity Flexed biceps 4. Download #AarogyaSetuApp Mobile phone 5. Help the needy Busts in silhouette 6. Don't cut jobs Folded hands 7. Support doctors Man health worker"

Hon. PM @narendramodi ji announced #lockdownextension till 3rd May.



1. Keep elders safe ❤️

2. Follow social distancing 🏡

3. Improve immunity 💪

4. Download #AarogyaSetuApp 📱

5. Help the needy 👥

6. Don't cut jobs 🙏

7. Support doctors 👨‍⚕️#India 🇮🇳 #NarendraModi #Lockdown2 — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 14, 2020

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak in the country till May 3, claiming social distancing is the only way to pass the "agni pariksha". Announcing the lockdown extension, Modi said the shutdown will be enforced with more strict measures and all states will be evaluated on their performance in containing the outbreak.

According to the Health Ministry, India coronavirus positive cases have crossed 10,000-mark taking the toll of confirmed patients to 10,363 including 339 deaths while 1,036 have recovered.

