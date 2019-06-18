Tuesday, June 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business News
  4. Vistara signs codeshare agreement US-based United Airlines

Vistara signs codeshare agreement US-based United Airlines

The agreement will allow United Airlines to book seats for its passengers on Vistara flights.  

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 18, 2019 19:48 IST
Vistara
Image Source : ANI

Vistara

Vistara on Tuesday announced it has entered into a codeshare agreement with US-based United Airlines.

The agreement will allow United Airlines to book seats for its passengers on Vistara flights.

Related Stories

"Codeshare agreement with Vistara opens up more than 20 destinations across India for United Airlines," Vistara said in a statement.

"Ticket sales by the agreement will begin later this year, pending government approvals," it added.

Full-service carrier Vistara has got the permission from the central government to operate international flights. However, it has not started international operations yet. 

"The agreement enables United Airlines to codeshare on Vistara-operated Indian domestic flights and allows for customers of both carriers to earn and redeem frequent flier miles," Vistara said in the statement.

ALSO READ| After turbulent April, domestic air passenger traffic grows by 2.96 per cent in May

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryJet Airways takes another nose dive; investors abandon as shares crash 52% Next Story  