SBI net banking, YONO app, UPI services to remain down today. Check details

State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest lender has an important update for its customers. The bank has notified its customers by tweeting about the period unavailability of online banking, YONO app services due to planned maintenance activity.

In the tweet, the State Bank of India (SBI) states that the service will be temporarily unavailable due to ongoing maintenance.

In the tweet put out on its official Twitter handle, the lender informed its customers that the services will be down between 22:45 hours on 16 July and 01:15 hours on 17 July. The downed period will last approximately 150 minutes as per the bank’s notice and at this time select services will be inaccessible. These services include Internet Banking, YONO, YONO Lite, and UPI transaction services.

The tweet read: “We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience.”. Following the statement, the notice issued along with it stated: “We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22:45 hrs on 16.07.2021 and 01:15 hrs on 17.07.2021 (150 minutes). During this period, Internet Banking / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us.”

Earlier, on July 10, SBI announced that banks would also carry out such maintenance for 90 minutes. This took place at 22:45 on July 10th and ended around 00:15 on July 11th.

The notice on Twitter, issued by SBI then read: “We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22:45 hrs on 10.07.2021 and 00:15 hrs on 11.07.2021. During this period, Internet Banking/ YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us.”

