Indian Railways changes timings of two Vande Bharat Express trains from September 2: Check new schedule

New Delhi:

Indian Railways has revised the schedule of two Vande Bharat Express trains--- Varanasi-Ranchi and Varanasi-Deoghar--- for the convenience of passengers. Passengers travelling on these routes are advised to check the revised timetable before planning their journey.

The Railways has revised the departure timings of the Varanasi-Ranchi and Varanasi-Deoghar Vande Bharat Express Trains by 10 minutes. This means both trains will now depart 10 minutes earlier than their previous departure times.

According to the revised railway timetable, train number 20888 Varanasi (Cantt)-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will now depart at 3:55 pm instead of 4:05 pm. This means passengers boarding this train will have to arrive at the station 10 minutes earlier than before. Similarly, Train No. 22500 Varanasi (Cantonment)-Deoghar Vande Bharat Express will now depart at 6:10 am instead of 6:20 am. The departure time of this train has also been reduced by 10 minutes.

Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express new schedule

The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024. It is operated and maintained by the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone. Train number 20888/20887 Varanasi-Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express runs every day except Tuesday. It covers a distance of 536 km in 07:50 hrs.

The timing of Train No. 20888 Varanasi-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express has been changed only at the departure point from Varanasi.

Old time: 4:05 pm

New time: 3:55 pm

Change: 10 minutes earlier

After Varanasi, the train will proceed as per its scheduled route and schedule. Major stoppages for this train include Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Sasaram, Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribagh Road, Parasnath, Bokaro Steel City, and Muri.

Varanasi-Deogarh Vande Bharat Express

The departure time of Train No. 22500 Varanasi-Deoghar Vande Bharat Express has also been changed by 10 minutes.

Old time: 6:20 am

New time: 6:10 am

Change: 10 minutes earlier

Advice for passengers

In view of the new railway schedule, it is best for passengers to arrive at the station at least 20-30 minutes before the scheduled departure time. This will allow sufficient time for security checks. Importantly, according to available information, there have been no changes to the train's routes, stoppages, or operating days. The changes are primarily related to the departure time from Varanasi Cantt.

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