Indian Railways approves project worth Rs 675 crore, implementation of Kavach on 712 km route

The Ministry of Railways has taken a major step to enhance passenger safety, ease train movement, and strengthen freight capacity by approving three key projects worth a total of Rs 675 crore. These include Kavach 4.0 in the Moradabad division of Uttar Pradesh, the Adra-Joychandipahar bypass in West Bengal, and a modern signalling system in the Samastipur division of Bihar.

Kavach 4.0 will be installed in Moradabad division at a cost of Rs 170 crore

The Indian Railways has approved Rs 170 crore for installing Kavach 4.0 on the remaining 712 route kilometres of the Moradabad Division of Northern Railway. The indigenous Automatic Train Protection System will further strengthen train safety. Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system designed to enhance operational safety. It helps prevent Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), automatically applies brakes when required to avert unsafe situations, controls train speed in critical conditions, and significantly reduces the risk of collisions.

Signalling infrastructure to be updated at 21 stations

The Railways has approved Rs 233 crore for installing electronic interlocking at 21 stations in the Samastipur division of the East Central Railway. Under this scheme, the old panel interlocking system will be replaced with a modern electronic system. Electronic interlocking is a computer-based technology that makes signalling more reliable. This will improve fault detection, maintenance, and management of train operations. This system will also lay the foundation for the further implementation of Kavach.

11-km bypass line will be built between Adra and Joychandipahar

South Eastern Railway has approved Rs 272 crore for the construction of an 11-kilometre bypass line between Adra and Joychandipahar. The project will primarily benefit freight train traffic. The bypass is expected to reduce train congestion and operational disruptions on the existing route. This will facilitate smoother transportation of industrial goods. Upon completion, the project will also increase the capacity to handle additional freight traffic.

These three projects have different objectives, but their overarching goal is to strengthen the railway network's capacity and safety. Kavach will enhance train safety in Moradabad, modern signalling will improve operations in Samastipur, and the Adra-Joychandipahar bypass will ease freight train movement.

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