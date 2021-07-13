Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Attention! State Bank of India warns its customers of online KYC fraud | Tips to keep account safe

In order to spread awareness among customers, the State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest lender, has alerted its customers against increasing online fraud. The bank has warned customers of instances where fraudsters have duped people with KYC verification.

This comes after several cases of Know Your Customer (KYC) deceit been reported across India.

SBI said that frauster sends a text message pretending to be a bank or company representative to obtain the personal details of the customer.

Recently, several SBI cutomers received an SMS from a private mobile number stating: "Dear customer your SBI Bank account has been suspended for KYC please complete your KYC 10 min immediately click here link."

The bank said that the fraud is real, and it has proliferated across the country.

Also, bank has also asked its customers to report all such cases of online fraud to the cybercrime department at https://www.cybercrime.gov.in/. The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal is under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

State Bank of India shared three safety tips for customers to avoid getting scammed:

1. Think before you click any link2. Bank never sends links to update KYC3. Don't share your mobile and confidential data with anyone.

The bank has also been sending emails to its customers on their registered email IDs to spread awareness about the different types of potential frauds.

If a customer receives a phishing email, then he/she can report such matters to the bank at report.phishing@sbi.co.in.

This is not the first time that the bank has tweeted these safety steps. Earlier this week, SBI had advised its customers not to download any mobile apps based on the advice of or tips from unknown people. Bank said download apps only from verified sources.

The bank has further said that it is possible that messages including OTP, PIN, CVV may be read remotely.

According to report, Chinese hackers recently targeted SBI customers to update their KYC process and get gifts worth ₹50 lakh.

