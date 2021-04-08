SBI Home Loan BIG Update: Check the latest detail on interest rates

Image Source : HOMELOANS.SBI No hike in Home Loan interest rates: SBI

Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has clarified that it has not hiked the interest rate on home loans. According to a statement issued by the bank, the original interest rate on home loans came into effect on April 1 after the completion of an offer wherein the bank was charging 6.70 per cent interest rate on borrowings. It said that the lowest rate of 6.70 per cent regime for limited period ended on March 31.

"We clarify that limited period special concessions offered during festive season have come to an end on March 31, 2021 and thereafter withdrawn. Consequently, the original interest rates starting from 6.95% have been restored. As such, there has been no hike in Home Loan interest rates by SBI," the bank said.

The special concessions offered to the women borrower, however, is still continuing, the bank added. The bank is offering 5 bps concessions to women borrowers.

During the limited period which ended on March 31, the bank offered home loan starting from 6.70 per cent for loans up to Rs 75 lakh and 6.75 per cent for loans in the range of Rs 75 lakh-Rs 5 crore.

The bank will also levy a consolidated processing fee on home loans. This will be 0.40 per cent of the loan amount and GST subject to a minimum of Rs 10,000 and maximum of Rs 30,000 plus GST. Last month, SBI had in waived off home loan processing fees till March 31.

The hike in minimum home loan rate by SBI is likely to prompt other lenders to follow suit.

SBI's home loan portfolio has crossed the milestone of Rs 5 lakh crore. The PSB commands over 34 per cent market share in home loans.

