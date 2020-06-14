Jio Platforms sell 0.39% stake to Consumer PE fund L Catterton for Rs 1,895 crore

Image Source : FILE PHOTO This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. This is the second transaction announced on Saturday within hours as earlier TPG had acquired equity in Jio.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Jio Platforms Limited, India's leading digital services platform, on Saturday announced an investment of Rs 1894.50 crore by L Catterton, one of the worlds largest consumer focused private equity firms.

L Catterton's investment will translate into a 0.39 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. The fund has a deep consumer understanding which is expected to bolster Jio's tech initiatives for Indian consumers.

With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 1.04 lakh crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG and L Catterton since April 22.

Founded in 1989, L Catterton is the investment partner of choice for leading consumer-focused brands around the world. With a 30-year track record of leveraging its operational expertise, deep sector insights, global network of resources, and its unique partnership with LVMH and Groupe Arnault, L Catterton has successfully invested in and helped build some of the most innovative brands at the forefront of the evolving consumer landscape, including Peloton, Vroom, ClassPass, Owndays, FabIndia, and more.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, "I am delighted to welcome L Catterton as a partner in our journey to unleash the power of digital for India while providing a consumer experience that is among the best in the world. I particularly look forward to gaining from L Catterton's invaluable experience in creating consumer-centric businesses because technology and consumer experience need to work together to propel India to achieving digital leadership."

Michael Chu, Global Co-CEO of L Catterton, said, "Over our more than 30-year history, we have established a track record of building many of the most important brands across all consumer categories and geographies, from retailers, omni-channel and digitally native brands.

"We are strong supporters of fostering growth through product development, enhanced digital capabilities and strategic alliances. We look forward to partnering with Jio, which is uniquely positioned to execute on its vision and mission to transform the country and build a digital society for 1.3 billion Indians through its unmatched digital and technological capabilities."

