Jio Platforms sell 0.9% stake to TPG for Rs 4,547 crore; raises Rs 1.02 lakh crore from global investments

Image Source : FILE PHOTO TPG boughts 0.93 per cent stake in billionaire Mukesh Ambani's digital arm Jio Platforms.

Global private investment firm TPG (Texas Pacific Group) has bought 0.93 per cent stake in billionaire Mukesh Ambani's digital arm Jio Platforms for Rs 4,546.80 crore. With this the company has raised Rs 1.02 lakh crore from global technology investors, the company said in a statement.

Earlier in May, Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL) Jio Platforms Limited, India's leading digital services platform, announced the sale of a 2.32 per cent stake in its digital unit to US private equity giant KKR for Rs 11,367 crore. It was the fifth deal in four weeks that will inject a combined Rs 78,562 crore in the oil-to-telecom conglomerate to help it pare debt well before its target date.

It was KKR's largest investment in Asia and will translate into a 2.32 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

(With inputs from PTI)

