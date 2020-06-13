Image Source : PTI Wipro partners with Citrix, Microsoft on digital workspaces

With the aim of driving business continuity for its customers, IT major Wipro on Friday said it will integrate a host of services offered by Citrix Systems and Microsoft to create high-performance virtual compute environments that leverage the power of Cloud architecture and next-generation digital workspace technology.

Wipro VirtuaDesk, Wipro's Desktop as a Service solution and Wipro's Digital Workspace solution will join forces with Citrix and Microsoft.

The combined solution will allow for rapid and easy deployment of secure and reliable digital workspaces, including application suites, Wipro said, adding that this will let clients accommodate increased calls for remote work, which in many cases is a mandate.

"The collaboration is a testament of our strength and our joint resolve to enhance the value we can create for our customers," Satish Y, Vice President, Cloud & Infrastructure services, Wipro Limited, said in a statement.

"We intend to bring together our strong complementary capabilities on virtualisation tools and platforms, desktop and application integration and managed services, to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic."

Citrix provides a range of digital workspace solutions designed to ensure that business operations can continue, whatever the disruption.

Wipro said it will leverage many of these solutions, including Citrix Workspaces, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, Citrix Gateway and Citrix Analytics to help customers enable remote work and drive seamless productivity, while giving employees the flexibility to work from anywhere in a safe, secure and reliable manner.

Microsoft brings a set of technologies to enable rapid implementation of Cloud Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solutions.

Wipro will integrate Azure Active Directory, multi factor authentication, Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) for securing the desktop from external threats, FS Logix profiles for user profile management and Office 365 integration to non-persistent desktops.

Windows 10 multi-session desktop delivery model will deliver the Windows 10 experience at an optimal value by eliminating the cost of certifying applications on a different operating system.

In addition, Azure Analytics will provide real time performance analytics to improve user experience, Wipro said.

