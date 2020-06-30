Tuesday, June 30, 2020
     
Paytm boss Vijay Shekhar says ban on 59 Chinese apps 'bold step in national interest'

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has made a statement on India banning 59 Chinese apps including popular ones like TikTok, UC Brower, WeChat, Shareit, others saying the move by the Government of India is in the national interest.

New Delhi Published on: June 30, 2020 14:40 IST
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has welcomed the government's move to ban Chinese apps saying it's a bold step in the national interest.

Paytm which is run by Indian company One97 Communications Ltd -- a leading mobile internet company -- has investments by Chinese companies. India's one of the most popular digital payment services and e-commerce app Paytm has major investments from Chinese companies such as Alibaba and Ant Financial.

However, giving his reaction on the government banning Chinese apps, Vijay Shekhar Sharma it is a "bold step in the national interest."

Taking it to Twitter, Paytm boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma wrote, "Bold step in the national interest. A step towards Atmanirbhar App ecosystem. Time for the best Indian entrepreneurs to come forward and build the best by Indians, for Indians!" (ये है भारत की डिजिटल क्रांति)

