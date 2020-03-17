PAN-Aadhaar linking: Don't miss March 31 deadline for linking PAN-Aadhaar, says IT Dept

The Income Tax Department on Monday has issued a public message stating that it was 'mandatory' to link PAN card with Aadhaar. The IT Department also advised people not to 'miss' the deadline of March 31 for the same.

Last month, the Income Tax Department had said that Permanent Account Number (PAN) will become “inoperative” if it is not linked with Aadhaar by deadline i.e March 31, 2020. “Don’t miss the deadline!”

“It is mandatory to link your PAN and Aadhaar before 31st March, 2020. You can do it through Biometric Aadhaar authentication & also by visiting the PAN service centers of NSDL and UTITSL,” the department tweeted.

In a video, attached with the message on its official Twitter handle @IncomeTaxIndia describes two ways to complete this task: 1. Send SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the format: UIDPAN12digit Aadhaar>10digitPAN> 2. Through the e-filing portal of the department: www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

The deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN has been extended to 31st March 2020 by CBDT for the eighth time on December 30 last year.

According to the I-T department, over 30.75 crore Permanent Account Number (PAN) had been linked to Aadhaar till January 27, 2020.

Linking Aadhaar to PAN card online

A. Linking Aadhaar with PAN 'without logging' to your account

i) Visit the portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

ii) Click on the link at the left side, which says ‘Link Aadhaar’

iii) Enter the required details, i.e. your PAN card number, Aadhaar number, your full name

iv) Verify your details and click on submit

v) The linking of your Aadhaar with PAN card will be confirmed from the UIDAI

B. Linking Aadhaar with PAN by 'logging' in to your account

i) Visit the portal www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and register/login to your account

ii) click on the Link Aadhaar hyperlink button

iii) A pop-up window, prompting you to link your Aadhaar with PAN, will appear on the screen.

iv) Input your PAN and Aadhaar details, captcha code and click on ‘Link now’

Linking PAN with Aadhaar by sending an SMS

The PAN can be linked with the Aadhaar number by sending an SMS to 567678 or 56161 from the registered mobile number. In order to do so, you need to type UIDPAN and send it.

PAN-Aadhaar linking: How to check status

Visit incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Click on "link Aadhaar" under the "Quick Links" section on left.

On top of the new page, click on "Click here" option blinking in red and blue.

Enter PAN and Aadhaar Number Click on 'View Link Aadhaar Status'

The status of the linking is displayed in the next screen

The website will show you the status if your PAN is linked to Aadhaar or not.

