On second day, FM seeks to provide relief to migrant workers, farmers, middle income groups

It was the second day of the press address of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who elaborated more on 20 lakh crore relief package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi some days ago. Nirmala Sitharaman announced a few big measures on Thursday, like relief to migrant workers, street vendors among other sections of society who suffered a lot due to the corona pandemic and subsequent national lockdown.

Thursday's measures were declared keeping in mind migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people, small farmers. Take a look at what was declared for whom.

Migrant Workers



Union government allowed states to utilise State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to set up shelters for migrant workers and providing them food , water etc. Minimum wage for workers was hiked from Rs 182 to Rs 202 per day. For migrant workers who don't have ration card, free foodgrains will be provided for next 2 months. They will get 5 Kg rice or wheat and 1 kg of Bengal Gram (Chana) per family per month. 8 crore workers will benefit from this. Government will launch a scheme for affordable rental housing for migrant workers.

Street vendors

The government will launch a scheme within a month to provide easy access to credit to street vendors. Rs 5000 crore special credit facility will be provided to street vendors. Initial working capital of Rs 10,000 will be provided to them.

Middle-income group

The government also sought to give relief to middle-income group (annual income between 6 and 18 lakh). It has launched Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) March 2021. 2.5 lakh middle-income families will benefit from this.

Farmers

Rs 30,000 crore additional working capital fund will be provided through NABARD to small, marginal farmers. The government has sanctioned 25 lakh new Kisan credit card with a loan limit of Rs 25,000 crore. Interest subvention and prompt repayment incentive on crop loans due from March 1 has been extended to May 31. Nirmala Sitharaman said that direct support to farmer and rural economy has been provided post covid-19 pandemic.

