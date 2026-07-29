E20 petrol may impact rubber parts of some BS-III vehicles, Nitin Gadkari tells Parliament

New Delhi:

The government on Wednesday said that some rubber parts and gaskets in BS-III vehicles, introduced from April 1, 2005, and manufactured before 2016, may be impacted and require replacement when operated with E20 petrol, i.e. petrol containing 20 per cent ethanol. Regarding concerns about the mileage of vehicles using E20 fuel, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that automobile manufacturers and vehicle/engine testing agencies have clarified that fuel efficiency is influenced by a host of factors beyond just the fuel type. He said studies have not shown any need to modify the car and two-wheeler engines as no issues were reported in parameters such as drivability, startability, metal compatibility, and plastic compatibility.

Who conducted the study?

Gadkari said the study to evaluate the effects of E20 on two-wheelers and four-wheelers was carried out jointly by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), Dehradun, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

According to him, these studies confirmed that even legacy vehicles did not exhibit any significant variations in performance, nor did they show abnormal wear and tear when operated on E20 fuel.

"Only in case of testing done on BS-III vehicles introduced from 1st April, 2005, and manufactured prior to 2016, some rubber parts and gaskets may require replacement, which can be easily managed during routine servicing regime of the vehicle," he said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

What did Nitin Gadkari say about E20 petrol?

The government states that the introduction of E20 fuel has been carried out in phases following extensive testing. Meanwhile, vehicle manufacturers have stated that warranty claims for vehicles using E20 fuel will continue to be honoured.

Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme in India

The Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme has been implemented through a phased, calibrated, scientifically validated and consultative approach.

In India, the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme commenced with a pilot in 2001, and E5 was introduced in 2006. Although blending remained at around 1.53 per cent until 2013-14, it has since increased progressively and in a calibrated manner after the necessary production capacity, infrastructure, and regulatory framework were created.

With PTI Inputs

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