Big relief for vehicle owners likely as PUCC validity may triple to 3 years for BS-VI vehicles, details here

New Delhi:

In what could come as major relief for millions of car and two-wheeler owners across the country, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is working to bring a major change to the rules regarding the validity of the Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). According to a draft notification issued by the government, it has proposed extending the validity period of the pollution certificate for BS-VI (BS6) private vehicles up to 6 years old to three years, instead of the current one year. With the implementation of this new rule, vehicle drivers will be relieved from visiting the pollution centre every year.

What are the new age-specific rules for BS6 vehicles?

According to the draft notification, BS6 compliant vehicles have been given relief based on their age:

BS6 vehicles up to 6 years old: Pollution test to be done only once every 3 years, not every year.

BS6 vehicles that are 6 to 10 years old: These will have to renew their PUCC certificate every 1 year.

BS6 vehicles older than 10 years: It is proposed that these vehicles will have to renew their PUCC certificate every 6 months.

Tougher rules for older vehicles (BS-I to BS-IV)

While new BS6 vehicles have been granted significant relief, regulations have been significantly tightened for older vehicles that emit more pollution: All BS-4 vehicles will be required to renew their PUCC every six months. Meanwhile, BS-I, BS-II, and BS-III vehicles will now be required to undergo pollution testing every three months.

Earlier, an order was issued banning vehicles from refuelling without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate in Delhi.

What is BS6 and why is it special?

BS, or Bharat Stage, is a vehicle emission standard implemented in the country. Their purpose is to control vehicle emissions such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, and particulate matter. BS6 standards have been in force in India since April 2020. Significantly, the country skipped BS5 and implemented BS6 directly to achieve rapid pollution control. BS6 vehicles use low-sulfur fuel and emit significantly less pollution than older models.

However, this is only a draft proposal. The government has sought suggestions and objections. A final notification will be issued after receiving feedback from all stakeholders. If this proposal is approved, millions of BS6 car owners across the country will be relieved of the hassle of undergoing annual PUC tests, and the pollution testing process will become more practical.

With PTI inputs

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)