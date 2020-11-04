Maharashtra allows cinema halls, multiplexes to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from Nov 5

Image Source : PTI Cinema Halls, Multiplexes allowed to reopen with 50 per cent capacity in Maharashtra from November 5.

Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes to open with 50 per cent of their seating capacity in areas outside containment zones from November 5, as state with one of the maximum number of coronavirus cases, unlocks in phased manner. Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes and other social, entertainment have already been allowed to open in various other states across the country in last guidelines issued by the union government.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on his verified Twitter account on Wednesday evening. He wrote, "BIGGG NEWS... Cinema halls / multiplexes in #Maharashtra given permission to reopen by the Government of #Maharashtra from tomorrow [5 Nov 2020]... With 50 per cent of their seating capacity... #OfficialOrder dated 3 Nov 2020."

In a separate tweet he mentioned: "NOTE... Cinema halls / multiplexes to reopen outside containment zones. No eatables will be allowed inside cinema halls / multiplexes."

Reacting to the news, Siddharth Jain, Executive Director, Inox Group, expressed on his verified Twitter account, "On behalf of the entire cinema exhibition industry we would like to thank @OfficeofUT & @AmitV_Deshmukh Ji for allowing cinemas to operate in Maharashtra from 5th Nov. Looking forward to the big screens lighting up once again! #LightsCameraAction."

He tagged the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Amit Deshmukh, Minister for Culture in the state, in his tweet.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta tweeted from his verified account, "So finally theatres opening in Maharashtra from 5th November at 50 per cent occupancy. WE HAVE TO BE SAFE. WE HAVE TO WEAR MASKS. WE HAVE TO KEEP SAFE DISTANCE."

Reacting to the development, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi tweeted from his verified account, "Finally, the moment we have waited for! Cinemas in #Maharashtra are permitted to commence operations from tomorrow with 50% occupancy & detailed SOPs will be issued soon. A step towards the resurrection of the film exhibition sector. Thank you @OfficeofUT ji & @AmitV_Deshmukh ji."

In a separate tweet, he expressed: "However, eight months with no income & heavy expenses have left cinemas crippled. The state will need to work closely with the sector to formulate policies that can allow it to reinstate its relevance in #Maharashtra. Hoping for support from @OfficeofUT ji & @AmitV_Deshmukh ji."

Expressing his happiness, director Anil Sharma tweeted from his verified account: "BIGGEST NEWS FOR CINEGOERS OF MUMBAI Cinema in #Maharashtra will reopen from tomorrow that is 5 Nov 2020... With 50% of their seating capacity... #OfficialOrder by govt of #maharashtra ..dated 3 Nov 2020. But social distancing is must so keep distance n stay safe ..Enjoy movies."

(With inputs from IANS)

