Image Source : AP LinkedIn appoints Ashutosh Gupta as country manager for India

Professional social networking platform LinkedIn on Monday said it has appointed Ashutosh Gupta as country manager for India, effective September 2, 2019.

He replaces Mahesh Narayanan, who was country manager for India from January 2019 to June 2019.

Gupta had joined the company in 2013 to lead LinkedIn's Marketing Solutions (LMS) business in India, and then moved to Singapore in 2016 to build LMS' Online Sales Organisation (OSO) for Asia Pacific and China, it said in a statement.

He has worked with organisations like Google, Cognizant, and Infosys, it added.

India is a strategic market for LinkedIn, and its developing economy and dynamic jobs market is ripe with opportunity for LinkedIn to add value for members and customers, Gupta said.

"I also look forward to forging deeper government relationships to inform policy-making with actionable data on jobs and skills, and make LinkedIn an integral part of the national agenda. I am excited and humbled to take on the role of Country Manager to drive LinkedIn India into its new decade," he added.

LinkedIn has more than 630 million members globally and over 57 million users in India.

Gupta will report to Olivier Legrand, LinkedIn's managing director for the Asia Pacific region and will join the company's APAC senior management team.

He will relocate to India from Singapore to assume his new responsibility. In addition to his country manager role, he will continue to lead the LMS Online Sales Organisation for APAC and China, the statement said.