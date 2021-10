Follow us on Image Source : PTI KV Subramanian steps down as Chief Economic Adviser

KV Subramanian on Friday stepped down from his post as Chief Economic Adviser (CEA), following the completion of his three-year tenure.

In a statement, KV Subramanian said, "I have decided to return back to academia following the completion of my 3-year fulfilling tenure as the Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India."

