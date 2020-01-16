Jeff Bezos-Kishore Biyani meeting slated for Friday. Here’s what to expect

A file photo of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is on a visit to India

Future Group’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kishore Biyani is slated to meet Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in Mumbai on Friday, amid protests against e-tailers by brick-and-mortar traders across the country. Business Standard reported on Thursday that the important meeting will feature discussions on the future of the tie-up between the two business tycoons.

The business publication cited sources stating that a tie-up in online payments could be deliberated upon at length during the crucial meeting. “In the first phase, Amazon becomes the online sales partner for Biyani-led Future Retail, which runs Big Bazaar, the business publication reported.

According to the report, Amazon becomes the online sales partner for Future Retail, Future Consumer and Future Lifestyle Fashion.

Big Bazaar, on the other hand, is the delivery partner for Amazon Prime customers.

Biyani also addressed the Amazon-backed SMBhav event on Thursday, said the report.

LiveMint reported on Tuesday that Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail had raised $500 million through dollar-denominated bonds.

