Income Tax e-Filing Caution: Must check things before opening any email, url or SMS

Income Tax e-Filing Caution: Even clicking on a link can land you in trouble these days. While we file our income taxes, there are certain traps you must not fall into. These can use your personal and financial details to harm you in every possible way. The below mentioned are certain e-mail ids, SMS source codes and URLs you can trust.
Income Tax e-filing: E-mail ids you can trust
@incometax.gov.in
@incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
@tdscpc.gov.in
@cpc.gov.in
@insight.gov.in
nsdl.co.in
utiitsl.com
Income Tax e-Filing: SMS Source Codes to rely upon
ITDEPT
ITDEFL
TDSCPC
ITDCPC
INSIGT
CMCPCI
SBICMP
NSDLTN
NSDLDP
UTIPAN
Income Tax e-Filing: URLs to trust
incometaxindia.gov.in
incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
tdscpc.gov.in
insight.gov.in
nsdl.co.in
utiitsl.com
Income Tax e-Filing: Never disclose your personal or financial details
If you receive an e-mail or SMS or find a website you think is pretending to be the income tax department, forward the e-mail or SMS or Website URL to webmanager@incometax.gov.in OR incident@cert-in.org.in.