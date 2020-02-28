Income Tax e-Filing Caution: Must check things before opening any email, url or SMS

Income Tax e-Filing Caution: Even clicking on a link can land you in trouble these days. While we file our income taxes, there are certain traps you must not fall into. These can use your personal and financial details to harm you in every possible way. The below mentioned are certain e-mail ids, SMS source codes and URLs you can trust.

Income Tax e-filing: E-mail ids you can trust

@incometax.gov.in

@incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

@tdscpc.gov.in

@cpc.gov.in

@insight.gov.in

nsdl.co.in

utiitsl.com

Income Tax e-Filing: SMS Source Codes to rely upon

ITDEPT

ITDEFL

TDSCPC

ITDCPC

INSIGT

CMCPCI

SBICMP

NSDLTN

NSDLDP

UTIPAN

Income Tax e-Filing: URLs to trust

incometaxindia.gov.in

incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

tdscpc.gov.in

insight.gov.in

nsdl.co.in

utiitsl.com

Income Tax e-Filing: Never disclose your personal or financial details

If you receive an e-mail or SMS or find a website you think is pretending to be the income tax department, forward the e-mail or SMS or Website URL to webmanager@incometax.gov.in OR incident@cert-in.org.in.