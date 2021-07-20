Now, you can update your mobile number on Aadhaar card at doorstep. Details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Now, update your mobile number on Aadhaar card at doorstep. Details inside

Aadhaar Card Update: Linking or updating contact number with Aadhaar card has got easier, especially for people living in remote areas. Individuals can now update their mobile numbers on Aadhaar cards at their doorstep with the help of a postman.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) and Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) under an arrangement will allow postmen to update mobile numbers of Aadhaar cardholders. The service will be available through a network of 650 India Post Payments Bank, 1.46 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS).

"The mobile update service of UIDAI through the ubiquitous and accessible network of post offices, postmen and GDS will help in actualising IPPB's vision of serving the underserved and unbanked areas, and bridging the digital divide," IPPB Managing Director and CEO J Venkatramu said in a statement on Tuesday.

At present, IPPB is only providing mobile update service and will very soon also enable child enrolment service through its network.

As on March 31, 2021, UIDAI has issued 128.99 crore Aadhaar numbers to residents of India.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Aadhaar card holders can now use VID or Masked Aadhaar online

ALSO READ | Aadhaar PVC Card: How to order online

Latest Business News