Hero MotoCorp increases prices of motorcycles and scooters by up to 1 per cent

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it has increased prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to 1 per cent.

New Delhi Published on: July 08, 2019 19:43 IST
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it has increased prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to 1 per cent.

The price hike will be with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.

The price increase across the range of two-wheelers has been 1 per cent (of the ex-showroom price), although the exact quantum of the increase will vary on the basis of the model and the specific market, it added.

It, however, did not elaborate the reasons for increase in price. 

