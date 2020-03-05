Image Source : FILE Gold price today: Gold futures fall Rs 132 to Rs 43,437 per 10 gm

Gold prices on Thursday fell by Rs 132 to Rs 43,437 per 10 gram in futures trade as participants cut down their positions tracking a weak trend overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for April delivery fell by Rs 132, or 0.30 per cent, to Rs 43,437 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,496 lots.

The yellow metal for June delivery declined by Rs 127, or 0.29 per cent, to Rs 43,680 per 10 gram in 82 lots.

Analysts said subdued overseas cues influenced sentiments here.

Globally, gold was trading 0.16 per cent lower at USD 1,640.30 per ounce in New York.

Also Read: Gold price today: Gold rate zoom Rs 1,155, silver jumps Rs 1,198

Also Read: Gold price today: Gold rises marginally by Rs 6, silver falls Rs 58