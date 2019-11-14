Image Source : GOLD JUMPS RS 225 ON WEDD Gold futures rise Rs 53 to Rs 38,150 per 10 gm

Gold prices on Thursday rose Rs 53 to Rs 38,150 per 10 gram in the futures trade as speculators widened their bets on spot demand, tracking a firm trend overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the December delivery traded higher by Rs 53, or 0.14 per cent, at Rs 38,150 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,880 lots.

Gold for delivery in February next year also edged up by Rs 36 or 0.09 per cent to Rs 38,156 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 93 lots.

Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built up by participants on positive overseas trend.

Globally, gold price was quoting 0.21 per cent up at USD 1,466.40 an ounce in New York. PTI VHP HRS