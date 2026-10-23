Driving license rules may change, MoRTH proposes separate colour-coded DLs for Indian, foreigners

The central government plans to change the rules governing driving licenses. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a draft notification regarding this. It proposes issuing different-coloured driving licenses for Indian and foreign citizens. It may also tighten the requirement to pass an online assessment to obtain a license. However, these are still proposals, and the ministry will need to issue final rules before implementation.

Different colours for DLs for Indians and foreigners

According to the ministry's proposal, the driving licence may indicate the holder's nationality. To do this, it is proposed to adopt different colour schemes for licenses for Indian and foreign citizens. This could make it easier to identify the holder's nationality at a glance.

75% marks are required to get a DL

The government is also preparing to tighten the online "Safe-Driving Tutorial Assessment" associated with driving licenses. Currently, a passing score of 60 per cent is required. Under the proposal, this could be increased to 75 per cent. This is intended to better assess knowledge of safe driving.

Will the use of affidavits be banned?

The draft proposes limiting the use of affidavits given before an executive magistrate or a notary as proof of age and address. This aims to reduce misuse and prevent licenses from being obtained through fake documents. The proposed list of address-proof documents includes Aadhaar card, voter ID, e-ration card, and electricity or gas bills from the last three months. Documents such as a passport, birth certificate, and school board mark sheets may be accepted as proof of age. Other proposed identity documents include Aadhaar, passport, and PAN card.

Mobile number and blood group information are also necessary

The proposal could make it mandatory for applicants to provide information about their blood type, mobile number, and emergency contact information. The ministry also proposed waiving fees for certain services, such as changing name, address, and contact number. These services could be availed through online Aadhaar authentication.

Proposal for a single application form

The ministry has proposed a single application form for services such as renewing a driver's license, obtaining a duplicate license, adding a new vehicle category, and changing personal information. Authorities will be required to decide on online applications for changes in information within 15 days and provide reasons for rejecting an application. It is also proposed to consider an address change application approved if it remains pending for 30 days.

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