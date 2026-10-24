Mall-like facilities will be available at this railway station where you can enjoy dining, shopping

Guwahati:

The Indian Railways passengers will now get mall-like facilities at the railway station itself. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone of Indian Railways inaugurated 'The Terminal' at Guwahati Railway Station in Assam on October 23. The Railways has added a new dimension to passenger amenities at the railway station. This place has been specially designed for food, shopping and entertainment. Located on the old Passenger Reservation System (PRS) building area on Station Road, Panbazar, The Terminal provides a convenient place for food, drinks and relaxation to passengers, their families and other visitors.

Railways awards contract for 5 years for Rs 2.27 crore

Developed by the Lumding Division under the New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS), this project has transformed a disused railway asset into an attractive commercial and entertainment hub. The terminal, spread over 27,381 square feet, has been awarded to Fusion Edge Solutions on a 5-year contract worth Rs 2.27 crore. This initiative is expected to not only improve passenger amenities but also better utilise railway assets and generate revenue from sources other than ticket sales.

The Terminal offers wide range of facilities under one roof

The terminal offers a variety of services in one place such as a dining area featuring national and international quick-service restaurant brands, a market offering local handicrafts, souvenirs, and other retail products, and an indoor soft play area for children.

The variety of dining options, shopping, and entertainment opportunities available here will make waiting times more comfortable for passengers and their families. The market also provides a platform for local artisans to showcase their products and reach more customers.

Security, sanitation, fire fighting and all other arrangements

The Northeast Frontier Railway stated that the terminal features unique seating arrangements, attractive lighting, beautiful landscaping, and excellent interior design. Additionally, security, sanitation, firefighting, and other safety measures have been implemented in accordance with railway standards.

These initiatives demonstrate NFR's commitment to enhancing passenger convenience, promoting regional trade, and generating non-fare revenue through innovative use of railway assets. It should be noted that The Terminal is Guwahati's first 24x7 food court brings together numerous food outlets offering Assamese and other North-eastern cuisines, North Indian, Chinese and continental food, alongside café and dessert options in a safe, clean and family-friendly setting, open round the clock, every day of the year.

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