IT company secures centralised digital engineering engagement with Middle East airline, stock in focus

Shares of technology and consulting company Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd. are on investors' radar today after the company provided significant information in its latest exchange filing. In a filing today, the company announced it has been awarded the contract to assume full responsibility for a centralised engineering function for a major Middle Eastern airline. Under the agreement, it will help strengthen the airline's web and mobile platforms and improve its digital systems. Amid this, the stock began the trading session in the red at Rs 11.27, down from the previous close of Rs 11.31 on the BSE. Amid a surge in trading volume of more than 2.62 times, the stock gained to touch an intraday high of Rs 11.34. However, it later fell to an intraday low of Rs 10.79, the stock's new 52-week low. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 24.09, hit on October 23, 2025.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 11.27, with a fall of 0.35 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 598.89 crore.

Relative strength index

The stock has underperformed the sector by 0.25 per cent. It has been losing for the last four days and has fallen 9.48 per cent in the period. Technically, it is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 28.24. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Scope of the engagement

Unifying engineering processes, operational practices, and technology delivery across the airline's digital environment.

Establishing consistent software development lifecycle (SDLC) practices and a scalable engineering model across its evolving digital ecosystem.

Creating opportunities to embed AI-enabled approaches into engineering workflows to complement established practices and support future digital priorities.

Meanwhile, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty slumped 1 per cent in afternoon trade after opening higher on Friday as soaring crude oil prices amid escalating tensions in West Asia and foreign fund outflows dampened investors' sentiment.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)