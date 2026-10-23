Markets extend losing streak, Sensex falls 125 points, Nifty ends at 22,600

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended losses on Friday as an overnight fall in US benchmarks cautioned local investors, with a renewed surge in crude oil prices and a decline in the rupee fuelling broad-based selling pressure. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 125.56 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 73,123.83. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 72,452.37 and a low of 72,452.37, gyrating 1,314.14 points. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 87.65 points or 0.39 per cent to close at 22,600. The broader market also ended the session in the red. The BSE MidCap Select Index fell 346.39 points, or 2.04 per cent, while the BSE SmallCap Select Index shed 218.31 points, or 2.56 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metal was the biggest loser, down 2.71 per cent, followed by Nifty Realty, down 2.38 per cent.

"Markets remained under pressure on Friday, extending their losing streak to a fourth consecutive session amid rising crude oil prices and escalating geopolitical tensions. Despite opening on a positive note, the benchmark indices reversed their early gains as selling pressure intensified through the session. The Nifty slipped below the 22,400 mark intraday, reflecting deteriorating investor sentiment and a lack of sustained buying support. On the sectoral front, IT stocks demonstrated relative resilience, supported by earnings-related optimism and buying interest in select technology heavyweights. However, weakness across most other sectors weighed on overall sentiment, with metal, realty and energy emerging among the major laggards," said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking.

Top gainers and losers

Among the 30-Sensex firms, Eternal, L&T, Reliance, TCS, and UltraTech Cement were the major gainers, with Eternal gaining 3.97 per cent today. On the flip side, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Trent, Tech Mahindra, and BEL were among the laggards. Tata Steel shares fell 3.21 per cent today.

Today, shares of 10 out of 30 Sensex companies closed in the green, while the remaining 20 closed in the red. Meanwhile, 14 of 50 Nifty 50 companies also closed in the green, while the other 36 closed in the red.

Rupee slipped

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee slipped for a second straight session as higher crude prices and a stronger US dollar kept pressure on emerging‑market FX (foreign exchange).

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)