Delhi wakes up to cooler weather after late-night rains; AQI improves

New Delhi:

Delhi-NCR witnessed a change in weather late on Saturday night as rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds lashed several areas, bringing cooler conditions to the national capital and neighbouring cities. Showers were reported in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, while hail was also reported in parts of Delhi and Noida.

The overnight spell brought relief from the relatively warm conditions of the past few days, with temperatures dipping and cool winds sweeping across the region. The rain has also raised hopes of some relief from pollution, which had kept Delhi's air quality in the poor category earlier in the week.

Delhi weather today: Temperature at 18°C, mist in the morning

Delhi recorded a temperature of 18°C at the Safdarjung weather station early on Sunday, October 25. The weather dashboard showed 98 per cent humidity, wind speed of 0 kmph and misty conditions at around 5:30 am. According to the India Meteorological Department's forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C, while the minimum is likely to range from 16°C to 18°C. Mainly clear skies are expected during the day, with surface winds likely to strengthen in the afternoon.

The overnight rain and gusty winds marked a shift in weather conditions across Delhi-NCR after several days of relatively warmer weather.

Delhi AQI today: Index at 181 after overnight rain

Delhi's current AQI stood at 181 on the dashboard at around 5 am on Sunday, placing it in the moderate category. The reading follows an AQI of 191 recorded on Saturday morning, which marked an improvement from 230 on Friday. However, pollution levels remained uneven across the capital. According to the monitoring data visible in the shared dashboard, several stations recorded readings in the poor category.

Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 276, followed by Punjabi Bagh at 251 and Bawana at 246. Rohini registered 239, while Narela recorded 244. Other areas, including Alipur, IIT Delhi, Patparganj and Chandni Chowk, also reported elevated readings. The rain and stronger winds have raised hopes of further improvement in air quality. However, the impact will need to be assessed through updated readings from official monitoring stations.

Will Delhi's air quality improve further?

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi forecast that air quality could remain in the poor category from October 25 to October 27, despite the recent improvement in the AQI reading. Its outlook for the subsequent six days indicated that air quality could fluctuate between the poor and moderate categories. This means that the overnight showers may bring temporary relief, but a sustained improvement in Delhi's air quality is not guaranteed. Residents should continue to check local AQI readings, particularly in areas where pollution levels remain elevated.

The weather and pollution situation may change through the day as wind speed and atmospheric conditions shift.

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