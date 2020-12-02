Gold Price Today: Gold rises Rs 675; silver jumps Rs 1,280

Wednesday, December 02, 2020
     
Gold prices rose by Rs 675 to Rs 48,169 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday reflecting gains in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

New Delhi Published on: December 02, 2020 15:52 IST
Gold prices rose by Rs 675 to Rs 48,169 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday reflecting gains in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,494 per 10 gram. Silver also rose Rs 1,280 to Rs 62,496 per kg, from Rs 61,216 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at USD 1,815 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.80 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices held grounds above USD 1,800 on Wednesday extending previous gains." 

(With Inputs from PTI)

