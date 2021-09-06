Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 71; silver jumps Rs 263

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Gold declines Rs 71; silver jumps Rs 263

Gold prices declined by Rs 71 to Rs 46,503 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, in line with weak global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,574 per 10 grams.

In contrast, silver prices gained Rs 263 to Rs 64,168 per kilogram from Rs 63,905 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,826 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.78 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded off the two months high on Monday witnessing some selling on dollar recovery," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

