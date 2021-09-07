Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 37; silver falls Rs 332

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Gold declines Rs 37; silver falls Rs 332

Gold prices fell by Rs 37 to Rs 46,417 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday, amid weak precious metal prices in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 46,454 per 10 grams. Silver prices also declined by Rs 332 to Rs 63,612 per kilogram from Rs 63,944 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,815 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.50 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak on Tuesday following dollar recovery," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 71; silver jumps Rs 263

ALSO READ: No revision in petrol, diesel prices for 2nd consecutive day

Latest Business News