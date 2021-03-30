Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 138, silver falls Rs 320

Image Source : PTI Gold declines Rs 138, silver falls Rs 320

Gold prices fell by Rs 138 to Rs 44,113 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid a decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 44,251 per 10 grams. Silver price also declined by Rs 320 to Rs 63,212 per kg, from Rs 63,532 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,698 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.49 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices witnessed selling with COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) gold falling to two weeks low on stronger dollar."

(With PTI Inputs)

