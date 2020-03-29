Image Source : FILE COVID-19: Banks across Punjab to open on March 30-31

Banks will open across Punjab on March 30 and 31 to facilitate people in their financial transactions amid the curfew restrictions, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Sunday. From April 3 onwards, all bank branches would be open only on two days in a week on a rotation basis.

On the directives of the Chief Minister, the Home Department has issued an advisory regarding operation of banks branches during curfew amid Covid-19 in the state.

The Deputy Commissioners of the state and Chandigarh have been asked to extend necessary support and ensure other requisite assistance to the banking staff, an official spokesperson told IANS.

