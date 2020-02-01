Image Source : Fiscal deficit pegged at 3.8% in current fiscal, 3.5% in next: Sitharaman

Fiscal deficit is pegged at 3.8 percent in current fiscal and 3.5 percent in the next, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said as she presented Budget 2020 in Parliament. Sitharaman's budget speech in Lok Sabha is almost midway. So far she has announced major reforms for agriculture and education sector including a simplification of GST system.

