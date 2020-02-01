Education Budget 2020: New Education Policy soon, FM says proposing Degree Level Online Education System

Education Budget 2020: Presenting Budget 2020, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced 'Study in India programme' as part of Modi government's plan to improve the education sector. The finance minister also announced that the National Education Policy will soon be announced. The finance minister has allocated Rs 99,300 crore for the Education sector in her Budget.
Finance Minister in her budget speech said, External commercial borrowings and FDI will be leveraged to improve the education system.
A degree-level full-fledged online education programme will be offered by institutes in top 100 in National Institutional Ranking Framework, Sitharaman announced in Budget 2020.
The government has also proposed to attach medical colleges with district hospitals on PPP model to deal with shortage of doctors, she added.
Special bridge courses will be designed for teachers, nurses, para medical staff, caregivers, she said.
Here are some highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech on Education Budget 2020:
- Rs 99,300 crore allocated for the education sector, Rs 3,000 crore for skill development in FY21
- Special bridge courses to be designed for teachers, nurses, paramedical staff, caregivers.
- The government will attach medical colleges with district hospitals on PPP model to deal with shortage of doctors
- A degree-level full-fledged online education programme will be offered by institutes in top 100 in National Institutional Ranking Framework, Sitharaman announced in Budget 2020.