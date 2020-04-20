Over 5 lakh labourers to get job as Bihar to start work on pending projects from today, says Sushil Kumar Modi

Image Source : AP Bihar government allows ease in lockdown rules for some pending projects in Panchayat region.

Work on several projects pending in over 8,000 Panchayat regions in Bihar will commence from today after the government decided to give some relief in lockdown rules. Bihar finance minister Sushil Kumar Modi had earlier informed that pending projects such as road construction, manufacturing in Panchayat regions will resume from April 20 (today) which will give benefit to almost 5 lakh labourers in the state. He further informed that temporary centres will be established in villages in order to link bank accounts of labourers with their Aadhaar cards to facilitate easy withdrawal of money.

Also, government offices will also start functioning from today. A General Administration Department (GAD) order has been issued to this effect. The order said that all government offices of Group A and B will be present in the office on all working days, while 33% of Group C employees and those on contract will also be present in the office. Bihar has had 93 coronavirus cases including 2 deaths while 42 people have recovered

लॉकडाउन के दौरान 20 अप्रैल से निजी और सरकारी सेक्टर के दो दर्जन से ज्यादा उद्योगों को काम शुरू करने की जो छूट दी जा रही है, उससे सड़क निर्माण और मैन्युफैक्चरिंग में लगे कामगारों को बड़ी राहत मिलेगी।

जिन तीन हजार उद्योगों को कुछ शर्तों के साथ अनुमति दी गई है, उनमें 900 से........ pic.twitter.com/iuU64ElsGK — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) April 19, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the nationwide lockdown to May 3 as the COVID-19 cases across the nation pile up. Thus far, India has had over 15,000 coronavirus cases and over 500 deaths.

