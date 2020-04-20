Image Source : PTI (FILE) 11 industries including steel, cement, refineries to begin operation in UP from today

Eleven industries including steel, refineries, cement, chemicals, fertilizers, garments (excluding apparel), foundries, paper, tyre, common effluent treatment plants and sugar mills will being operations in UP from today. This resumption in operation will be subject to conditions as an SOP has been provided by the MHA which has to be followed to the word

These include steel, refineries, cement, chemicals, fertilizers, garments (excluding apparel), foundries, paper, tyre, common effluent treatment plants and sugar mills. However, only the manufacturing and industrial units will be permitted to function and not their headquarters or administrative offices.

Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari has issued a detailed advisory for these industries, asking them to take adequate precautions to ensure that their staff is kept safe. In case an industry or unit fails to adhere to the government's rules as may be updated from time to time, its license to operate can be cancelled.

According to the directions, "In the first phase, the units should work with a minimum number of staff and in no case, can there be more than 50 per cent of the total staff. The permission to operate is being granted only to the units and not to their administrative offices. The permission will also not be applicable to units located within hotpots."

During the preparation for commencement of operations, owners will have to ensure that there are sufficient masks, sanitizers, soap and water available for the entire staff. Once the staff reports for duty, the owner or manager will have to carry out a random test of a minimum of five and a maximum of 10 workers. All workers will need to be screened thermally while infrared thermometers should also be available on site. Social distancing has to be practiced strictly.

The chief secretary said that the implementation of the rules will be ensured by the district administration and health department.

"In case, there is a suspected case of COVID-19 within the premises, he or she will have to be reported to the district administration," the chief secretary said.

Under the rules, no passes will be required by workers and officials if they are living within the premises of the factory with the objective of working there.

In fact, owners are being encouraged to make arrangements for workers to stay within the premises itself. However, if that is not possible, the workers will be issued passes to travel between their residence and place of work.

The factory owners have also been asked to ensure that workers are picked up and brought to the factory while following strict social distancing norms.

No vehicle can be filled to more than 50 per cent of its capacity. The government has offered the use of UPSRTC buses to industrialists at a cost to bring their staff to the work place.

