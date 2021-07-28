Bank holidays 2021: Banks to remain closed for 15 days in August | Check full list

Bank holidays 2021: All banks - private and public - will remain closed for 15 days in August month, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification.
If you have any bank-related important work for this month, you should check the list of bank holidays in August month before heading to your bank branch.
As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, bank will remain closed for 8 days in the month of August and the remaining days are that of weekends.
Although, banks will not be shut for all eight days for all states in August 2021 as there are state-specific holidays for different occasions.
Banks in most states will observe a holiday on 19 August 2021, on account of Muharram.
Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Notably, the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states. Moreover, not all holidays are observed by all the banking companies.
Holidays in August 2021:
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|13 August 2021
|Friday
|Patriot’s Day
|16 August 2021
|Monday
|Parse New Year
|19 August 2021
|Thursday
|Muharram (Ashoora)
|20 August 2021
|Friday
|Muharram/First Onam
|21 August 2021
|Saturday
|Thiruvonam
|23 August 2021
|Monday
|Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi
|30 August 2021
|Monday
|Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi
|31 August 2021
|Tuesday
|Sri Krishna Ashtami
All the private and public sector banks across the country remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with a weekly holiday on Sunday. Apart from the above bank holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays of the month are falling on the following dates:
Weekend holidays in August 2021
01 August 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)08 August 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)
14 August 2021 – Second Saturday
15 August 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday), Independence Day
22 August 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)
28 August 2021 – Fourth Saturday
29 August 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)
