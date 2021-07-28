Follow us on Image Source : SBI/TWITTER SBI YONO Lite App gets THIS new feature to make online banking more secure. Details

Do you have an account in State Bank of India (SBI)? Then you must read on this piece of news. SBI has added a new feature to its Yono Lite app to make online banking more secure for its customers. The State Bank of India has added a new feature to its Yono Lite app called SIM binding.

"Now online banking is more secure than ever with SBI! Download the latest YONO Lite app now," SBI informed its customers via a tweet.

Amid, the rise in fraud in online transactions, this new feature will add a layer of safety and customers can do both financial and non-financial transactions securely. However, in order to keep using the SBI Yono Lite, customers need to update their existing app.

Yono Lite: SIM binding feature

SIM binding is a new technology that allows only one user per device with a registered mobile number for online transaction. This makes online banking more secure than ever. The SBI customers ned to update the Yono Lite app version 5.3.48 and complete a one-time registration process with the registered mobile number available on your phone.

Yono Lite App

Yono Lite is SBI's retail internet banking-based application for your smartphones. A safe, convenient and easy to use application with a host of features to help users manage their banking on the move. Notably, do not use any other website for downloading this application.

New registration process for SBI customers for the Yono Lite app?

Registration process: Android

Download and open YONO Lite SBI app from Play store, Select SIM 1 or SIM 2, which is registered with SBI to complete the Registration process. No SIM selection required in case of single SIM.

A message will be shown on the screen regarding sending an SMS from the device for validating mobile number.

Click on ‘Proceed’ button and an SMS containing a unique code will be sent from the device to a pre-defined Number. Kindly note that for sending the SMS standard SMS charges are applicable as per your SMS plan.

On registration screen, enter User Name and Password and click REGISTER button.

Accept the Terms and Conditions for registration by selecting the check box and click ‘Ok’ button.

After that an activation code will be sent to the registered mobile number. This activation code will be valid for 30 minutes.

User has to complete the activation by inputting the Activation code in the app.

User can now login to YONO Lite application.

Registration process: iOS

Download and open YONO Lite app from App store. A message will be displayed regarding sending an SMS from the device for validating the mobile number.

Click on ‘Proceed’ button, a unique code will be auto filled in default SMS app with a pre-defined Number. User must send the SMS within 30 seconds from Phone number linked with SBI Account to proceed. Kindly note that for sending the SMS standard SMS charges are applicable as per your SMS plan.

On registration screen, enter User Name and Password and click REGISTER button.

Accept the Terms and Conditions for registration by selecting the check box and click ‘Ok’ button.

After that an activation code will be sent to the registered mobile number.

User has to complete the activation by inputting the Activation code in the app.

User can now login to YONO Lite application.

