Orient Cables IPO Allotment Status: Step-by-step guide to check status online on NSE, BSE

The initial share sale of Orient Cables India Ltd received a good response from investors and was subscribed 92.27 times on the last day of bidding on Tuesday. Investors are now awaiting the allotment of shares. According to available information, the allotment of Orient Cables shares is expected to be finalised today. Once finalised, investors can check the status online on NSE, BSE and KFin Technologies.

Orient Cables IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Orient Cables’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the Orient Cables IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Orient Cables allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Orient Cables IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

Your Orient Cables IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

Orient Cables IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies or click this link: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Step 2: Select 'Orient Cables IPO' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Orient Cables IPO application will appear on the screen.

Orient Cables IPO GMP today

According to Investorgain, Orient Cables' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 88. With an upper price band of Rs 272, the company's shares are expected to list around Rs 360, reflecting a grey market premium of 32.35 per cent.

Orient Cables IPO listing date

The company's shares will debut on both the NSE and BSE. The listing is expected on October 5, 2026. Orient Cables specialises in networking cables and passive networking equipment and serves industries including broadband, telecom, data centres, renewable energy, and smart building automation.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)