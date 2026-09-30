IT stock on investors' radar as company launches sovereign AI inference software, check share price

Shares of Hyderabad-headquartered technology company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions are in focus as the company has announced the launch of BluEdge, its proprietary sovereign AI inference software. Amid this, the stock opened in the green at Rs 20.47 against the previous close of Rs 20.25, a gain of Rs 0.22 or 1.07 per cent. The stock gained to touch the high of Rs 20.80 before witnessing profit booking. The stock fell to Rs 19.96, down Rs 0.29 or 1.43 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 20.10, with a dip of Rs 0.15 or 0.74 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,855.39 crore.

The stock hit its 52-week high of Rs 38 on November 6, 2025, and its 52-week low of Rs 16.51 on January 27, 2026.

Share price history

The stock, which has underperformed the sector by 2.89 per cent, has been losing for the last three days and has fallen 9.15 per cent in the period. The counter has underperformed on a day when IT sector has gained 2.24 per cent.

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has surged 289 per cent in five years. However, it has corrected by 37.77 per cent in three years and by 27.39 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has fallen 4.91 per cent, while the benchmark index has dipped 14.59 per cent.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 49.67. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

BluEdge already deployed

The IT firm informed exchanges that BluEdge is already deployed and operating in live customer environments across India, though customer names remain undisclosed at their request.

Describing the nature of the product, the company said that sovereign AI inference software, the execution layer of AccessGenie 5.0, is designed to run across a wide range of CPU and GPU platforms and to support on-premises and in-country deployment.

The company said the platform is designed to improve real-time inference on existing servers, so police, city, and enterprise deployments can scale without new silicon purchases or dependence on foreign cloud providers.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)