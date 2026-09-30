Namo Bharat commuters can buy up to 40 trips as NCRTC introduces Trip Pass, know where to purchase

There's good news for regular Namo Bharat commuters as the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has introduced a new Trip Pass facility that eliminates the need to buy separate tickets for each trip or repeatedly recharge the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). The pass lets passengers pay for multiple trips in advance and travel conveniently on fixed routes. This facility will be especially beneficial for working professionals, businessmen, and students travelling often between the same two stations.

"NCRTC has introduced a Trip Pass facility on Namo Bharat for NCMC users, offering a convenient way for regular travellers to plan and pay for their journeys in advance while saving significant time during their daily commute," NCRTC said.

Once the pass is loaded onto the NCMC card, the pass will automatically deduct a trip when the passenger travels on the respective route. For example, if a passenger travels daily between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram, they can purchase as many trips in advance as they need. Importantly, the pass can be used multiple times per day.

Normal fare on other routes

The Trip Pass will be valid only between the originating and destination stations for which it was purchased. If the passenger travels between other stations, the normal fare for that trip will be deducted from the Global Wallet of the NCMC card. The Global Wallet can be recharged for up to a maximum of Rs 2,000.

Up to 40 trips

Passengers have a variety of trip pass options available. Passengers can purchase passes for both standard and premium coaches, ranging from one to 40 trips.

Where to purchase a Trip Pass?

Passengers can purchase these from the counter near the AFC (Automatic Fare Collection) gate at the station. Passengers travelling on Namo Bharat also receive a 10 per cent discount on each trip. Additionally, under the NCMC card's loyalty program, passengers earn one loyalty point for every Re 1 spent.

Namo India has approximately 1.1 lakh daily commuters. Many of these commuters travel between stations daily. For these travellers, Trip Pass can simplify the ticket purchasing process and reduce the need for frequent card recharges.

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