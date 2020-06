Image Source : FILE PHOTO Aviation turbine fuel prices revised again. (Representational image)

The revised prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) in metros will be applicable from today (Tuesday). In Delhi, the price have been increased as one kilo-litre of ATF will cost Rs 39,069.87, whereas, in Kolkata, ATF will cost Rs 44,024.10 per kilo-litre. In Mumbai, one kilo-litre of ATF will cost Rs 38,565.06 and in Chennai Rs 40,239.63 per kilo-itre.

Previously, the ATF rates were revised on June 1.

