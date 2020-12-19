7th Pay Commission: Good News! Central govt employees may get salary, DA hike from this month

Image Source : FILE PHOTO 7th Pay Commission

7th Pay Commission: Good news for central government employees! The government is mulling a salary and Dearness Allowance (DA) hike. The employees who are going to get salary hike can start celebrating New Year from today itself. As per updates, this hike in salary and DA will be as per the 7th Central Pay Commission.

The Central government was supposed to increase the DA (dearness allowance) earlier this year in April as per 7th Central Pay Commission recommendations. If certain media reports are to be believed, then Centre will hike their DA and salary from July 2021.

However, it is to be noted that the Centre had granted a 4 per cent DA hike for its employees in March 2020. But due to coronavirus lockdown, it was put on hold till July 1, 2021. ALSO READ: 7th Pay Commission: Good News! Pay Protection Order issued for Central government employees

The Central government employees and pensioners, who were getting 21 per cent DA, are now getting a dearness allowance at the rate of 17 per cent due to this move from the government. And the same arrangement would continue till June 2021, reports suggest.

However, reports suggest that the Centre is planning to grant them 21 per cent DA hike as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations from July 2021.

Though there is no official confirmation yet on whether the employees and pensioners would get a hiked DA from July 2021, reports indicate that they will probably get 21 per cent DA from next year.

Earlier, lakhs of employees received a Diwali bonus few months back. The central government employees were also given relief on LTC and LTA, following announcement on the LTC cash voucher scheme on October 12 by the Centre.

The central government employees usually get hike in DA twice a year to compensate employees for price rise and inflation. The last proposal to hike the dearness allowance (DA) by 4 per cent was floated in January and it was later approved by the Union Cabinet in March.

