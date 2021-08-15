7th Pay Commission: Good News! THIS state govt announces 6% extra DA for its employees, pensioners

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Himachal Pradesh announces 6% extra DA for state govt employees, pensioners on I-Day

The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday announced a 6 per cent additional dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners. The increase in DA will be applicable retrospectively from July 1, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

This announcement to provide a financial benefit of Rs 450 crore to the employees and pensioners was made by the CM Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over a state-level function at historic Seri Manch in Mandi.

CM Thakur also announced enhancement in subsidy to the Below Poverty Line and Above Poverty Line families on edible oils from existing Rs 10 per litre to Rs 30 per litre to the BPL cardholders and from Rs 5 to Rs 10 per liter to the APL cardholder for the next four months This would benefit over 18.71 lakh cardholders of the state.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 15 crore for Municipal Corporation Mandi to ensure that it carry out its developmental works smoothly.

Jai Ram Thakur said for about two years the whole world was fighting the Covid pandemic and the timely and effective steps taken by Prime Minister proved life-saving for the citizens of the country.

He paid rice tributes and homage to the freedom fighters, who laid down their lives for the sake of the nation's pride and glory.

He also extended rich tributes to the martyrs, who made supreme sacrifices for sovereignty of the nation.

The Chief Minister hoisted the national flag and took salute from the contingents of State Police, Home Guards SSB and ITBP. Pranav Chauhan commanded the parade.

Thakur presented civil services award to National Health Mission, department of Information technology, HP state rural livelihood mission and BDO Gohar Nishanat Sharma.

The Prerana Satrot Puruskar to Dr. R.K Pruthi and Satpal Himachal Gaurav Purskar to Subedar Sanjay Kumar, Subedar Major Balwant Singh, Kartar Singh and Rahul Raina.

He honoured various players of the state on the occasion. He also honoured the sportspersons Ashish Kumar, Priynka Negi, Ritu Negi, Kavita Thakur, Ajay Thakur, Khila Devi, Diksha Thakur, Priynka Thakur, Jyotika Datta, Vikas Thakur and Coach Naresh Kumar. They were also given cash prizes by the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister flagged of new fleet of 34 light motor vehicles for police department. Tableaus of different departments was the main highlight of the event.

A colourful cultural programme was also organised on the occasion. Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the Saheed Samarak and paid floral tributes to the freedom fighter and martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of the motherland. He also paid floral tributes to the Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi by garlanding his statue.

Jal Shakti Minister Mohinder Singh Thakur, some MLAs, Deputy Commissioner Mandi Arindam Chaudhary, Director Information and Public Relations Harbans Singh Brascon, and other senior officers among others, were present on the occasion.

The 75th Independence Day was celebrated as Amrit Mahotsav with functions held at state, district and sub-division level. Unfurling of the Tricolour, a marchpast by contingents of State Police, Home Guards SSB, ITBP were the main attractions of the celebration.

