Zen Technologies shares gain over 4% after order win from Defence Ministry The counter opened in green at Rs 1,482 against the previous close of Rs 1,466.15. The stock gained further to touch the high of Rs 1,529 on the BSE.

Shares of Zen Technologies, an anti-drone technology and defence training solutions provider, gained over 4 per cent on Friday as that informed exchanges that it has bagged an order worth Rs 152 crore from the Ministry of Defence.

The counter opened in green at Rs 1,482 against the previous close of Rs 1,466.15. The stock gained further to touch the high of Rs 1,529 on the BSE. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 1486, with a gain of 1.35 per cent.

The 52-week high of the counter is Rs 2,627.95 and the 52-week low is Rs 886.20. The market cap of the company is Rs 13,417 crore.

According to the information shared, the order is for the supply of its virtual simulation system to provide comprehensive training for air defence operations.

Zen will provide its in-house developed Integrated Air Defence Combat Simulator (IADCS) as part of this order, according to a company statement.

Zen IADCS is a virtual simulator for training L 70 and ZU 23-2 gun crews, offering realistic battle scenarios and enhanced realism in weapon handling.

"We invested in the research and development of this simulator independently, convinced of its ransformative potential. With its successful induction, we foresee significant interest not only from within India but also from friendly foreign nations operating legacy air defence platforms like the L70 gun," Arjun Dutt Atluri, Vice President, Zen Technologies, said.

The stock has given a multibagger return of 400 per cent in two years and 644 per cent in three years. In 5 years, it has given a massive return of 5,750 per cent. However, it has corrected over 38 per cent so far this year.

Earlier, the company, in collaboration with its subsidiary AI Turing Technologies, introduced AI-powered robot Prahasta, among other products, for the global defense market.

Prahasta is an automated quadruped that uses LiDAR (light detection and ranging) and reinforcement learning to understand and create real-time 3D terrain mapping for unparalleled mission planning, navigation, and threat assessment.