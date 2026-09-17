17 September, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty open in red after Federal Reserve’s rate hike

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the trading session in the red amid mixed global cues as US equities closed sharply lower following the Federal Reserve’s rate hike. While the 30-share BSE Sensex shed 153.83 points or 0.20 per cent to start the session at 74,182.62, the Nifty opened with a drop of 22.35 points to 23,195.25. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 74,336.45 and the Nifty 50 at 23,217.60. Similarly, the broader indices traded in the red in the early trading session. The BSE Midcap Select Index fell 11.69 points, while the BSE Smallcap Select Index shed 9.43 points, or 0.10 per cent, to trade in the red at 8,983.29.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, BEL, Bajaj Finance, SBIN and M&M were the gainers, with Eternal leading the pack by gaining 2.10 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, HCL Tech, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and Titan were among the losers, with HCL Tech falling 1.22 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was positive, with 1,995 stocks advancing against 712 stocks declining on the NSE. 97 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start today as it opened with a drop of 49.5 points at 23,217.50, compared to the previous close of 23,267. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday and sold equities worth Rs 2,032.61 crore on September 16, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers and bought equities worth Rs 3,908.23 crore.

"The overall market bias remains cautious, with Gift Nifty indicating a weak opening despite the previous session’s recovery in Nifty and Bank Nifty. Oversold RSI conditions may support buying interest at lower levels, but global weakness and continued FII selling could limit the upside. Traders should monitor the key support and resistance zones, as sustained buying above resistance may extend the recovery, while a break below crucial supports could revive selling pressure," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst.