NSE IPO GMP vs Hero Motors IPO GMP: Here's what grey market premiums suggest ahead of listing, check details

The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is now open for subscription. This ends a wait of around a decade, as the bourse initially planned to go public in 2016. Ahead of the IPO, the NSE garnered Rs 6,746 crore from anchor investors. State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Goldman Sachs and Fidelity were among the key investors. According to a circular uploaded on the BSE website, NSE allotted over 3.77 crore shares to 150 anchor investors at Rs 1,785 apiece, the upper end of its IPO price band. This takes the transaction size to Rs 6,746.2 crore.

NSE IPO GMP today

According to Investorgain, NSE's unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 140. Considering the upper price band of Rs 1,785, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 1,925, reflecting a grey market premium of 7.84 per cent.

NSE IPO Key Highlights

Issue Highlights Key Details Issue Open September 17, 2026 Issue Close September 21, 2026 Issue Price Rs 1700 - Rs 1785 per share Market Cap. Rs 4,20,750 Cr - Rs 4,41,788 Cr Total Issue Size Rs 22,562 Cr Of which Offer For Sale Rs 22,562 Cr Face Value Rs 1 per share Market Lot 8 Equity Shares Employee Discount Rs 170 per share Issue Type Book building IPO

The Rs 1,000-crore Hero Motors Ltd IPO was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding. According to the data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received bids for 12,26,40,042 shares against 8,86,07,596 shares on offer. The retail category was subscribed 2.23 times, while the non-institutional investor quota was booked 1.25 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed 1 per cent.

Hero Motors has fixed a price band of Rs 79-84 per equity share for its public issue. The subscription window for this IPO will remain open till September 18.

According to the information available, the public issue has fresh equity shares aggregating up to Rs 600 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of shares worth up to Rs 400 crore.

Hero Motors IPO GMP today

The Hero Motors IPO is commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of around Rs 3 today, implying a potential3.57 per cent premium over the issue price of Rs 84.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)